PHOTOS: Mets' ace Scherzer pitches to sold-out crowd at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Three-time Cy Young Award winner, eight-time All-Star, and 2019 World Series champion Max Scherzer played to a sold-out crowd in Hartford Wednesday Night.

Scherzer, on a rehab start for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the AA affiliate of the New York Mets, has been out of the majors since May due to an oblique strain.

The 37-year-old Mets pitcher delivered balls in the mid-to-high 90 mph range for 4 2/3 innings, garnering eight strike outs. Scherzer held the Yard Goats scoreless until the fourth inning.

An error and his lone walk during his stint turned into two runs on a double by Yard Goats infielder Aaron Schunk. Outfielder Brenton Doyle drove in Schunk with a base-hit single to give Hartford the lead and their only three scores of the game, losing 7-3 on the night.

“I’m good to go," Scherzer said.

With eight innings pitched, he ends his time with Binghamton carrying 14 strikeouts since pulling himself out of a MLB game against the Cardinals in May.

“I knew I had more in the tank tonight so I knew I was gonna feel good,” Scherzer said. “Just try to work and work the sequences and work the pitches, get in the attack.”

Heading back to the Mets for his place in the rotation, he said: “You got to be careful with this as you’re working your way back on this injury specifically of not going too far beyond where you were previously.”

He’s excited to get back to the team and join them officially now and get things going. His next start will be in five days.

