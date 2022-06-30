PHOTOS: Mets' ace Scherzer pitches to sold-out crowd at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Three-time Cy Young Award winner, eight-time All-Star, and 2019 World Series champion Max Scherzer played to a sold-out crowd in Hartford Wednesday Night.
Scherzer, on a rehab start for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the AA affiliate of the New York Mets, has been out of the majors since May due to an oblique strain.
The 37-year-old Mets pitcher delivered balls in the mid-to-high 90 mph range for 4 2/3 innings, garnering eight strike outs. Scherzer held the Yard Goats scoreless until the fourth inning.
An error and his lone walk during his stint turned into two runs on a double by Yard Goats infielder Aaron Schunk. Outfielder Brenton Doyle drove in Schunk with a base-hit single to give Hartford the lead and their only three scores of the game, losing 7-3 on the night.
“I’m good to go," Scherzer said.
With eight innings pitched, he ends his time with Binghamton carrying 14 strikeouts since pulling himself out of a MLB game against the Cardinals in May.
“I knew I had more in the tank tonight so I knew I was gonna feel good,” Scherzer said. “Just try to work and work the sequences and work the pitches, get in the attack.”
Heading back to the Mets for his place in the rotation, he said: “You got to be careful with this as you’re working your way back on this injury specifically of not going too far beyond where you were previously.”
He’s excited to get back to the team and join them officially now and get things going. His next start will be in five days.
See more photos from the game below.
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer in the first inning of his second rehab start with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut, June 29, 2022.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
The sun sets over Dunkin’ Donuts Park before the Yard Goats game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Wednesday night.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
Melissa Clark of Trumbull wears her 7 Line Army jersey to see “Mad Max” New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer make his second rehab start with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies against the Hartford Yard Goats on June 29, 2022.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
Members of the Smash Factory baseball team of Oxford, Connecticut -- flag bearers during the National Anthem -- join Marketing Associate Dwane Martin to make a TikTok video before the game.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer enters the field for his second rehab start with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
Scherzer sits in the dugout before his start with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies against the Hartford Yard Goats.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer pitches to the Yard Goats during his start with the Rumble Ponies.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer watches Hartford Yard Goats infielder Aaron Schunk #22 cross the plate during his second rehab start with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
Kids in the stands late in the game as the Hartford Yard Goats take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut June 29, 2022.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer works with Binghamton Rumble Ponies catcher Francisco Álvarez #24 in the dugout during their game against the Hartford Yard Goats.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
Hartford Yard Goats infielder Hunter Stovall #0 on deck against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut June 29, 2022.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
Binghamton Rumble Ponies infielder Ronny Mauricio #2 beats the tag by Hartford Yard Goats catcher Willie MacIver #20 at the plate for a run at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut June 29, 2022.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public