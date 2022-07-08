© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Hartford funds three new green projects through 'participatory budgeting'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published July 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT

As part of Hartford’s city budget, a small amount of cash is set aside for ideas proposed and voted on by city residents. It’s something called “participatory budgeting.”

Now in its sixth year, the initiative called Hartford Decides just announced funding for three more ideas from city residents. A total of $56,142 will fund a variety of green projects across the city.

The biggest pool of money – $25,000 – will go toward transforming an abandoned lot in the city’s North End into a hydroponic garden for fresh food.

An additional $21,000 will fund the installation of solar powered charging stations for digital devices in city parks. And $10,142 will be allocated for tree plantings at schools.

In a written statement, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the ideas “will address real needs in our neighborhoods.”

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter at Connecticut Public. He covers science and the environment. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill