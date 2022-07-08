Hartford funds three new green projects through 'participatory budgeting'

As part of Hartford’s city budget, a small amount of cash is set aside for ideas proposed and voted on by city residents. It’s something called “participatory budgeting.”

Now in its sixth year, the initiative called Hartford Decides just announced funding for three more ideas from city residents. A total of $56,142 will fund a variety of green projects across the city.

The biggest pool of money – $25,000 – will go toward transforming an abandoned lot in the city’s North End into a hydroponic garden for fresh food.

An additional $21,000 will fund the installation of solar powered charging stations for digital devices in city parks. And $10,142 will be allocated for tree plantings at schools .

In a written statement, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the ideas “will address real needs in our neighborhoods.”