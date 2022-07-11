Boat accident near Portland kills one, injures several others

A boat accident on Sunday on the Connecticut River near Portland, Conn. left one person dead and injured seven others.

Sixty-year-old Wayne Hamler of Waterford was pronounced dead on the scene. Several others were taken to the hospital, some with serious injuries.

Authorities say the operator lost control of the jet boat and crashed into the rocky shoreline. Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police are investigating what caused the crash.

In a news release Monday afternoon, The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said one adult woman is still in critical condition and a six-year-old child is in stable, but serious, condition. Two other adults in stable condition are being treated at the hospital. The other three survivors have been treated and released. Authorities have not released names of any the survivors.

Officials have requested that anyone with information about the incident contact the Environmental Conservation Police Department at (800) 842-4357 and refer all information to Conservation Enforcement Officer Megan Erickson case number “22-10902.O”.

