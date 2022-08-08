Conn. to distribute Covid relief grants to hospitality industry

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that the state will begin issuing COVID-19 relief grant money to eligible businesses in the hospitality industry this week.

The state is giving out a total of $30 million to over 1,700 businesses that reported a drop of at least 15% (but no more than 95%) in revenue in 2021 compared to 2019. Some of the money is coming from the federal American Rescue Plan.

Eligible businesses include those in arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation, food, breweries, wineries, and transportation. The grant also applies to businesses that attribute more than half their revenue to food and alcohol sales, room occupancy, and/or admissions costs. The grants are only available to businesses that earned between $100,000 and $125,000,000 in gross receipts in 2021.

Businesses do not need to apply; they will be automatically enrolled and will receive checks ranging from $7,500 to $49,999.