News

Jurors consider cost of Alex Jones' Sandy Hook lies: Verdict Watch

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published October 11, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT

Six jurors will continue deliberation Tuesday morning in a trial weighing the cost of lies told by Infowars host Alex Jones about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Because Jones has already been found liable for defamation, Jurors won’t decide whether Jones did anything wrong. Instead, they will focus on the extent of his wrongdoing. That includes placing a price tag on his conduct in the years since the shooting that killed 20 children and six educators – including calling the shooting “as fake as the $3 bill.”

The jury didn’t reach a verdict Friday and is scheduled to resume work today.

This story contains information from the Associated Press.

News
