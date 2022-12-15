© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

'We’re at a precipice' child advocate says as Connecticut's child tax credit is set to end

Connecticut Public Radio | By Emily Caminiti
Published December 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST
Angel of Edgewood, a local non-profit, hosts the 2nd Annual Back to School Extravaganza
Greg Miller
/
Connecticut Public
Attendees of Angel of Edgewood's Back to School Extravaganza pick up fresh produce August, 2022. The event provided Hartford families with back-to-school supplies, food, clothing and basic necessities to set them up for success at the start of school.

There’s growing concern about the future of children across Connecticut. That’s according to the gathered advocates and the Connecticut speaker of the House, Matthew Ritter, at the annual Voices for Children State Budget Forum.

In May of 2022, Connecticut funded the first ever state-level child tax rebate, allocating $250 per child for families under certain income thresholds. But that credit is set to expire.

Ritter says he wants to maintain stability and predictability for these families who need more help. Ritter wants to see the tax credit extended, find a way to be sustainable and provide the right amount of relief to working families.

Emily Byrne is the Executive Director of Connecticut Voices for Children. She spoke on the importance of government decisions and how they will impact the future generations of children to come.

“More than ever, the choices being made today by those in elected office will determine the choices our children are able to make in the future,” Byrne said. “We’re at a precipice that if we’re not careful, we could intentionally or unintentionally set back an entire generation of Connecticut residents.”

In the upcoming year, officials hope to see a permanent change in the budget, and offer more supports to struggling families throughout the state.

Emily Caminiti
Emily Caminiti is working with the Connecticut Public newsroom in fall 2022.
