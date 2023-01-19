Undocumented workers in CT are seeking additional protections and support for the Department of Labor

At New Haven City Hall last week, workers urged legislators to support the Department of Labor and called on the Biden administration to further expand whistleblower protection for undocumented workers.

The meeting was part of a nationwide effort . While the Biden administration shared updated guidance for the Department of Homeland Security to provide an “expedited deferred action request process” to undocumented workers who are either victims of, or witnesses to, labor rights violations, activists are hoping for more protections and support.

The Coordinator of Advocacy and Partnerships of Unidad Latina en Acción , Megan Fountain, argues that immigrants are the backbone of the economy in the United States. Fountain says that historically, since the 1980s , there have been no fundamental immigration reforms, leaving workers unprotected from abuse.

"They are experiencing wage gaps, and they are experiencing sexual harassment, they experience health hazards in the workplace,” Fountain said in an interview. “We've seen workers die because of unsafe working conditions."

Data from the Economic Policy Institute shows undocumented workers are victims of workplace abuses, from substandard health and safety procedures to human trafficking. Most of these immigrants don't speak out, fearing retaliation and deportation.

"They will almost certainly be fired; the boss calls the police and then calls immigration to get the workers deported," added Fountain.

The Connecticut Department of Labor receives complaints from all workers regardless of their immigration status. However, Fountain says that DOL needs more staff to deal with the number of undocumented workers filing complaints.

"The DOL wants to enforce the minimum wage and overtime roles. They don't care if you are an immigrant. If you work, you have to be paid for your work. Slavery is illegal," Fountain said.

Following the advocates' remarks, CT Public reached out to the Connecticut DOL, but had not received a request for comment.

Advocates are pushing the Lamont administration and the legislature to support the DOL with additional resources to more quickly handle workers claims.

"It's important for Governor Lamont and Connecticut legislators to fully fund the CT Department of Labor,” Fountain said. “And it's important for the Biden administration to create whistleblower protection."

Advocates hope to meet next at the state capitol to continue their efforts.