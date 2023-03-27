Proposed pilot program aims to provide student loan relief to certain Connecticut workers

Some Connecticut state legislators are proposing to establish a student loan reimbursement pilot program.

There would be limited eligibility – participants would need to be employed full-time as a nurse, teacher, mental health worker or social services employee – and earn less than $150,000. They’d also need to be a Connecticut resident for at least five years.

This relief program would offer up to $5,000 a year for four years, legislators said.

Legislators gathered Monday at the state Capitol to promote the effort.

State Rep. Gary Turco (D-Newington) said the pilot program would give essential workers a reason to live, work, buy a home, and raise families in Connecticut.

“This student loan debt relief program ... is going to provide that added incentive," he said. "It’s going to attract people to these vital workforce fields and it’s going to help our entire economy.”

The bill is scheduled to be discussed Tuesday at the appropriations committee.

