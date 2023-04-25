Hartford homeowners get fresh start with rehab project help

Crystal Van Allen has lived in her Enfield Street home in Hartford since 1988. Van Allen raised her three children in the home and her mother also lived there before her death.

The historic home will be one of 19 refurbished Saturday by the Hartford chapter of the national nonprofit Rebuilding Together on its annual “ National Rebuilding Day .”

“When I found out that I was chosen, I was really excited because I knew I wouldn't be able to do the repairs,” Van Allen said. “I’m retired on a fixed income and there would be no way I could afford these things. It gives me an opportunity to maybe stay in my house a little longer, maybe my last years will be spent here, I’m hoping.”

Van Allen’s home will receive minor improvements, such as a new toilet and vanity, basement steps, doorbell, fresh coats of paint in the bedrooms and various electrical outlet repairs.

Dozens of low-income residents submit applications for home improvements each year. Eligible applicants earn below a certain amount, and be older than 60, have children under 18 or have a household member with a disability.

“We help as many people as our funding allows. The more funding we have, the more we can spread that good will,” Chapman said. “Sometimes what happens is that you live in a place for a long time, you work in that neighborhood, that community for a long time and you retire. The cost of these improvements have gotten to be so expensive. Folks, their incomes don’t keep up with the actual improvements that they need.”

Sixteen homes in Hartford’s Upper Albany and Northeast neighborhoods will receive repairs, while an additional three homes will be fixed up by city contractors. More than 300 volunteers will work on the homes.

Over the last 28 years, about 600 Hartford homes were improved through the event, at no expense to the homeowners.

“Homeownership helps create more stable, strong, healthy neighborhoods and the truth is that in Hartford we have one of the lowest owner occupancy and homeowner rates in the state for sure, but even in the country,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. “That's why this work of helping homeowners stay in their homes, fix up their homes and encourage others to become homeowners is so important to the strength and help of our community.”