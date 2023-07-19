Former Stone Academy students file lawsuit against the nursing school

Attorneys for former Stone Academy students have filed a class action lawsuit against the nursing school. This is in addition to a separate lawsuit filed by the state Attorney General’s office.

Stone Academy abruptly announced plans in February to close its doors. This left more than 800 nursing students with nowhere to go to complete their nursing education.

An audit, ordered by the Office of Higher Education, is analyzing the program’s course and clinical hours for anyone enrolled between November 2021 through its closure in February 2023.

The 36-page lawsuit alleges a breach of contract, implied covenant of good and faith fair dealing, unjust enrichment and violations against the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. Since closing, students have been unable to obtain their transcripts while the Office of Higher Education audits the school’s records to determine if they were properly trained.

The lawsuit, which represents students who attended Stone Academy from 2018 to 2023, says the school’s owner and CEO failed to deliver on the education promised to them and misled them for weeks about the school’s closure.

David Slossberg, an attorney with Sagarin, Slossberg & Knuff, LLC who’s representing the students at Stone Academy, said the separate lawsuit filed by Attorney General William Tong against Stone Academy substantially overlaps with his suit. He says students didn’t get enough advanced notice.

“We think that delayed damages are caused almost entirely by the very unusual action by the Office of Higher Ed which was to close the school, order that it be closed within two weeks for the first time ever without a teach out or plan in place,” Slossberg said.

Attorneys for Stone Academy did not respond to Connecticut Public's request for comment about the lawsuit filed by students. However, an attorney representing the school issued a recent statement regarding Tong's lawsuit.

“It is sadly not surprising that the State’s efforts are devoted to preparing a baseless lawsuit, instead of helping the many vulnerable students." said Perry Rowthorn, an attorney representing Stone Academy.

At a court hearing, Slossberg said the state announced a partnership with the Griffin School of Allied Health but they have yet to see that happen — except that they rejected one of the students he represents.