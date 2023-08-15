© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Students and educators decry upcoming cuts at Capital Community College

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lesley Cosme Torres
Published August 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
Jasmine Lall, President of the Student Government Association at Capital, spoke at a press conference with other CT State students, faculty and staff to discuss the crisis that the system is facing due to budget cuts.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Jasmine Lall, President of the Student Government Association at Capital, spoke at a press conference with other CT State students, faculty and staff to discuss the crisis that the system is facing due to budget cuts.

Students and staff at Capital Community College in Hartford gathered at the college Tuesday to discuss the budget cuts that will take effect in two weeks.

The cuts are due to all 12 of the state’s community colleges merging to become Connecticut State Community College.

The cuts will eliminate many student services including the office of career services for all students and cafeteria services for the entire campus.

There will also no longer be office administrator support for multiple departments. Students and staff can also expect to see reductions for the tutoring center and English as a Second Language (ESL) services for students and disability services.

Jasmine Lall, a sophomore at Capital Community College and the president of the Student Government Association, says not having those resources may effect who can get a college education.

“I truly believe we deserve all of what’s being cut, I don’t think they should take that away from us. It’s what makes us a student body and what helps us function as a student body. If they take that away from us, I feel like we’re going to crumble,” Lall said.

Student advocates at Capital Community College say a majority of the student body are not yet aware of the budget cuts. Lall wants students to come together and find a solution, they’ll see the impacts of the cuts when the semester resumes.

Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, and other elected officials need to find a long-term solution to properly fund the college system, said Seth Freeman, a professor at Capital Community College. “Our students are going to be extremely disappointed, they deserve so much better,” he said.

The cuts will be demoralizing for students of color who are already coming from marginalized schools, Freeman says. He wants to help, but says without resources, he can’t.

“These cuts are an attack on our low-income, working class, Black and brown students who predominantly attend Connecticut community colleges,” Freeman said. “The sad thing is many of our students already come from schools in Hartford that are underfunded and I’m afraid our students are going to say this is more of the same.”

Tags
News Hartford CountyLatest NewsHartford
Lesley Cosme Torres
See stories by Lesley Cosme Torres

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content