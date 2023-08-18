CVS Health to cut more than 500 jobs at Hartford-based Aetna

CVS Health says it will cut 521 jobs, including about 200 remote positions, at Hartford-based Aetna starting in October.

The company filed a written notice about the layoffs with the state Department of Labor Friday.

“These terminations will affect employees who work (and may also reside) in Connecticut, and also includes a significant number of employees who are outstationed (‘remote’) employees,” the notice reads.

When factoring in remote workers who are being laid off, the company says “only 306 positions that are being terminated are held by Connecticut residents.”

The cuts are part of a bigger workforce reduction across the country. The health giant plans to shed 5,000 mostly corporate jobs to help reduce costs. CVS employs more than 300,000 people nationwide.

The company will employ approximately 9,000 people in Connecticut following the layoffs. But that number reflects CVS Health positions across all of its Connecticut businesses, not just Aetna, said Mike DeAngelis, a company spokesperson, in an email.

It’s not immediately clear what percentage of Aetna’s workforce was impacted by the cuts.

In their filing with the state, CVS says the date of the layoffs ranges from Oct. 21 to Dec. 30, 2023.

In 2018, CVS and Aetna merged for roughly $70 billion, making the company one of the largest insurance employers in the state.