News

CVS Health to cut more than 500 jobs at Hartford-based Aetna

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published August 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014 file photo, apedestrian walks past a sign for health insurer Aetna Inc., at the company headquarters in Hartford, Conn.
Jessica Hill
/
AP
In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014 file photo, apedestrian walks past a sign for health insurer Aetna Inc., at the company headquarters in Hartford, Conn.

CVS Health says it will cut 521 jobs, including about 200 remote positions, at Hartford-based Aetna starting in October.

The company filed a written notice about the layoffs with the state Department of Labor Friday.

“These terminations will affect employees who work (and may also reside) in Connecticut, and also includes a significant number of employees who are outstationed (‘remote’) employees,” the notice reads.

When factoring in remote workers who are being laid off, the company says “only 306 positions that are being terminated are held by Connecticut residents.”

The cuts are part of a bigger workforce reduction across the country. The health giant plans to shed 5,000 mostly corporate jobs to help reduce costs. CVS employs more than 300,000 people nationwide.

The company will employ approximately 9,000 people in Connecticut following the layoffs. But that number reflects CVS Health positions across all of its Connecticut businesses, not just Aetna, said Mike DeAngelis, a company spokesperson, in an email.

It’s not immediately clear what percentage of Aetna’s workforce was impacted by the cuts.

In their filing with the state, CVS says the date of the layoffs ranges from Oct. 21 to Dec. 30, 2023.

In 2018, CVS and Aetna merged for roughly $70 billion, making the company one of the largest insurance employers in the state.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
