© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

CVS to cut thousands of jobs in cost-saving move that could impact Hartford-based insurer Aetna

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published August 1, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT

CVS Health says it will cut 5,000 jobs nationwide in a cost-saving move that could impact Hartford-based insurer Aetna.

The layoffs were reported by the Wall Street Journal Monday, citing an internal staff memo.

A company spokesperson confirmed the layoff number Tuesday, saying CVS planned to eliminate “a number of non-customer facing positions across the country.”

The company did not specify how the anticipated cuts would impact Aetna’s presence in Hartford. CVS and Aetna merged in 2018 for roughly $70 billion, making the company one of the largest insurance employers in the state.

“At this time, we don’t have a regional breakout of job impacts to share,” said Mike DeAngelis, a CVS spokesperson in an email. “But this decision applies nationally across the company to primarily corporate positions. We employ more than 300,000 people in the U.S.”

The company says it doesn’t expect the layoffs to impact “customer-facing” positions in stores, pharmacies, clinics or customer services centers.

The 2018 merger between CVS and Aetna combined two major players in the American health care industry – one a large pharmacy and the other an massive insurer – in a move that was criticized by some advocates for giving consumers less control over their medical care.

Democratic Rep. John Larson was critical of the layoff announcement Tuesday.

“It is disappointing to see five years after the merger of CVS Health and Aetna, the company is making significant layoffs,” Larson said, in a statement. “It raises questions about the impact large corporate mergers are having on employees, shareholders, and the public. Aetna CVS Health employs thousands of workers in our state and we must ensure they can continue to support their families.”

In 2020, CVS cut a small number of jobs in Hartford following their purchase of Aetna, according to the Hartford Courant.

Tags
News Hartford County
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content