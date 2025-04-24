© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Haven loses EPA funding for sustainable home heating program

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published April 24, 2025 at 3:37 PM EDT
Home heating oil storage tank.
Michael Krinke
/
Getty Images
$1 Million in federal support has been rescinded for Electrify New Haven, a program helping low-income families move from oil heating to high-efficiency heat pumps.

A New Haven program designed to help lower income families switch their homes from oil heating to high-efficiency electric heat pumps was halted after federal funding was revoked.

Electrify New Haven relied on $1 million in federal support, which was rescinded in late March, according to Steve Winter, the executive director of New Haven’s Office of Climate and Sustainability.

“We're helping residents who need it most, lower their energy bills and improve their local and indoor air quality,” Winter said. “This helps broaden the pool of people who can benefit from these heating system conversions and lowers the costs for those who can participate.”

President Donald Trump’s administration wants to do away with the program, even though it helps bring down energy costs and improve air quality, according to Winter.

“The current administration picks words and phrases that they don't like and and will target a program no matter how strong it is on the merits, because it includes phrases like environmental justice or not, not in our case, but in other cases, diversity or equity,” Winter said.

The federal funding was meant to supplement state funds, but the city was forced to issue “stop work orders” for program partners who were enrolling residents. The program hadn’t gotten to the point of heat pump replacements before the money was revoked.

“In this case, the plan was, and is, to layer on federal funds on top of the state programs to help residents complete improvements at as low a cost as possible, or ideally, no cost,” Winter said. “This will constrict the ability of the city to bring in more families and help more people lower their energy bills and improve their local air quality.”

Following the funds’ revocation, New Haven joined five other cities and a dozen climate-focused nonprofits in a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over its access to federal funding already allocated to address clean energy and climate change.

“It is wrong for cities and organizations to have to be left holding the bank when we have a federal government that, with a binding partnership, is turning their back on our cities,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said recently of the lawsuit.
News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.