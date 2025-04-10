Derby, Shelton settle lawsuit alleging excessive use of force by police

The cities of Derby and Shelton have settled a federal lawsuit brought by a woman who accused police of using excessive force during her 2017 arrest.

The legislative boards in Shelton and Derby voted in February and March, respectively, to approve an agreement to resolve the case. However, the terms have not been released.

The city of Shelton has not responded to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by Connecticut Public on Feb. 19 seeking a copy of the agreement.

Linda M. Mehaylo named Shelton police officers Daniel Loris and Manuel Dominguez, and Derby officer DeAngelo, whose full name was not listed, in her lawsuit filed in Connecticut’s federal district court in 2019.

Mehaylo claimed the three officers struck her repeatedly in the face, head and torso when taking her into custody on charges related to a car crash on Feb. 15, 2017. Mehaylo was 58, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighed 110 pounds at the time, according to court records.

She accused the officers of committing assault and battery, and claimed she suffered post-traumatic stress.

The three officers claimed they were protected by qualified immunity, and that they used reasonable force in order to subdue Mehaylo who they said was resisting during the arrest, according to court documents.

Federal Judge Victor A. Bolden previously cleared a path for the case to proceed to a trial. Bolden dismissed summary judgment motions from the officers, writing “there is no evidence that Ms. Mehaylo posed a threat to officer or public safety before Officer DeAngelo opened her screen storm door and physically pulled her out of her home.”

A federal appeals court upheld the decision in March 2024.

According to court records, Mehaylo’s car collided with another vehicle at a stop light, and she got out and exchanged information with the other driver before leaving the scene.

Soon after, the other person called police, prompting the three officers to show up to Mehaylo’s home in Shelton to locate her and her car for charges related to leaving the scene of an accident.

After a back-and-forth between her and officers through a closed front door, Mehaylo eventually agreed to chat with police through a screen door, according to court documents.

DeAngelo allegedly opened the screen door, grabbed her by her arms and dragged her out of her home. Then the three officers struck her repeatedly, Mehaylo claimed.

Mehaylo allegedly kicked and resisted her arrest, and the officers threw her into the back seat of the police car, where her head hit the center console, according to court documents.

Spokespeople for both cities declined to comment. Derby Corporation Counsel Richard Buturla told Connecticut Public that “the matter has not been concluded.”

Dennis Durao, an attorney representing the two Shelton officers, declined comment, but said the settlement agreement was still being finalized. Attorneys listed for DeAngelo did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The Derby and Shelton police departments did not respond to questions about the officers’ employment status or whether they received any disciplinary action.