The Nose plays 'Squid Game' and discusses 'Who Is The Bad Art Friend?'

Published October 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT
South Korea Squid Game
Youngkyu Park/AP
/
Netflix
This undated photo released by Netflix shows South Korean cast members, from left, Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon in a scene from "Squid Game." Squid Game, a globally popular South Korea-produced Netflix show that depicts hundreds of financially distressed characters competing in deadly children’s games for a chance to escape severe debt, has struck a raw nerve at home, where there’s growing discontent over soaring household debt, decaying job markets and worsening income inequality.

This week on The Nose, our weekly pop culture roundtable, we talk about Netflix’s hit show “Squid Game.”

Plus, we discuss the viral New York Times Magazine article, “Who Is The Bad Art Friend?

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani - The co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
  • Taneisha Duggan - A director, producer, arts consultant, and an artist working at the crossroads of performance and creative leadership

Colin McEnroe, Catie Talarski, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Showpop culturetelevision
