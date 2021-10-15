The Nose plays 'Squid Game' and discusses 'Who Is The Bad Art Friend?'
This week on The Nose, our weekly pop culture roundtable, we talk about Netflix’s hit show “Squid Game.”
Plus, we discuss the viral New York Times Magazine article, “Who Is The Bad Art Friend?”
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani - The co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
- Taneisha Duggan - A director, producer, arts consultant, and an artist working at the crossroads of performance and creative leadership
Colin McEnroe, Catie Talarski, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.