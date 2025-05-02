The Nose looks at ‘Sinners’ and our culture consumption in anxious times

Sinners is the fifth feature film written and directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan. (Coogler has never made a feature without Jordan.) After years of sequels and Marvel movies, it’s Coogler’s first wholly original movie based on no other source material whatsoever. Sinners is a sexy Southern musical horror gangster thriller set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta. With vampires. And it’s the No. 1 movie in the country.

Plus: We read Jill Lepore’s New Yorker piece about reading a Penguin Classic on each of the first 100 days of President Trump’s second term. And then a Vox piece about giving up Spotify. And we started thinking about the ways that we’re all consuming culture — avoiding or giving up some things, immersing ourselves in other things, etc. — in these, let’s say, anxious times.

GUESTS:



Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction; she’s the host of the Rite Gud podcast

Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Brian Slattery: A journalist and musician

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.