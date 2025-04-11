© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Wild and crazy guys: A look at ’80s comedies

By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Steve Martin, Martin Short and Chevy Chase in a scene from the film '¡Three Amigos!', 1986.
L.A. Films / Getty Images
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Chevy Chase in ‘¡Three Amigos!’

Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, John Belushi, John Candy, Rick Moranis.

Animal House, The Blues Brothers, Beverly Hills Cop, Caddyshack, The Jerk, Ghost Busters, ¡Three Amigos!, Funny Farm, Spaceballs, Stripes.

We maybe didn’t properly appreciate it at the time, but the 1980s were one of the most fertile periods ever for screen comedies and screen comedians.

This hour, a look at the mavericks who shaped a whole comedy aesthetic and at some of the most popular movie comedies ever made.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show, which originally aired July 11, 2019, in a different form.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show.'
