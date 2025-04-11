Wild and crazy guys: A look at ’80s comedies

Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, John Belushi, John Candy, Rick Moranis.

Animal House, The Blues Brothers, Beverly Hills Cop, Caddyshack, The Jerk, Ghost Busters, ¡Three Amigos!, Funny Farm, Spaceballs, Stripes.

We maybe didn’t properly appreciate it at the time, but the 1980s were one of the most fertile periods ever for screen comedies and screen comedians.

This hour, a look at the mavericks who shaped a whole comedy aesthetic and at some of the most popular movie comedies ever made.

GUESTS:



Nick de Semlyen: Editor of Empire magazine and the author of Wild and Crazy Guys: How the Comedy Mavericks of the ’80s Changed Hollywood Forever

Daniel Kalwhite: A standup comedian based in New Haven

A standup comedian based in New Haven Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show, which originally aired July 11, 2019, in a different form.