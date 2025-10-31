The Nose looks at ‘A House of Dynamite’ and ‘Task’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

A House of Dynamite is an apocalyptic political thriller directed by Kathryn Bigelow. It is Bigelow’s first movie in eight years, since Detroit in 2017. It stars an ensemble cast led by Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, and many more.

And: Task is a seven-part HBO limited series created by Brad Ingelsby. It is the second TV series created by Ingelsby, after Mare of Easttown. It stars Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Martha Plimpton, and more.

GUESTS:



Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers Irene Papoulis: Wrote a short textbook called The Essays Only You Can Write

Wrote a short textbook called Brian Slattery: A journalist and musician

A journalist and musician Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

