The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘PLUR1BUS’ and ‘Orwell: 2 + 2 = 5’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published December 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
Rhea Seehorn in Vince Gilligan's 'PLUR1BUS.'
1 of 2  — pluribus.jpg
Rhea Seehorn in Vince Gilligan’s ‘PLUR1BUS.’
Apple
The Nose — from left to right: Shawn Murray, Bill Yousman, Mercy Quaye, and Lindsay Lee Wallace — at Connecticut Public's studio at CT State Community College Gateway in New Haven on November 19, 2025.
2 of 2  — The Nose, December 5, 2025
The Nose — from left to right: Shawn Murray, Bill Yousman, Mercy Quaye, and Lindsay Lee Wallace — at Connecticut Public’s studio at CT State Community College Gateway in New Haven on November 19, 2025.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public

This week’s Nose — guest hosted by writer and journalist Lindsay Lee Wallace — looks at:

PLUR1BUS is a new post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller series created by Vince Gilligan. Apple TV describes its premise like this: “The most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.” Rhea Seehorn stars as Carol, one of the few people on the planet who weren’t part of the “Joining,” an event that turned most of humanity into a — very polite — hive mind.

And: Orwell: 2 + 2 = 5 is the new documentary from Raoul Peck. Peck’s 2017 film about James Baldwin, I Am Not Your Negro, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

GUESTS:

  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast
  • Mercy Quaye: Founder and president of The Narrative Project
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

