The Nose looks at ‘SNL’s Trump, Pope Leo’s favorite movies, and ‘Death by Lightning’

This week’s Nose looks at the way Saturday Night Live is using its cold opens to deal with the never-ending firehose of news each week — and the way James Austin Johnson’s recurring impression of President Trump is central to that strategy.

Plus: Pope Leo XIV announced his four favorite movies this week ahead of a “World of Cinema” event at the Vatican this weekend.

And: Death by Lightning is a four-part Netflix limited series about the James A. Garfield presidency and assassination. Its ensemble cast includes Michael Shannon as Garfield, Nick Offerman as Vice President Chester A. Arthur, and Matthew Macfadyen as assassin Charles Guiteau.

GUESTS:



David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic

Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Associate vice president for development at Connecticut Children's

Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.