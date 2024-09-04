© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

A look at one of our most forgotten presidents: Chester A. Arthur

By Lily Tyson
Published September 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Digitally restored illustration of the 21st president, Chester Alan Arthur (1830-1881).
pictore
/
Digital Vision Vectors / Getty Images
Chester A. Arthur (1830–1881) was the 21st president of the United States.

This hour is all about America’s 21st president, Chester A. Arthur, who took office after President James Garfield was assassinated.

We look at Arthur’s life and legacy and at what happens when someone unexpectedly takes over the highest office in the land.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired March 6, 2024.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
