A look at one of our most forgotten presidents: Chester A. Arthur

This hour is all about America’s 21st president, Chester A. Arthur, who took office after President James Garfield was assassinated.

We look at Arthur’s life and legacy and at what happens when someone unexpectedly takes over the highest office in the land.

GUESTS:



David Edelstein: America's Greatest Living Film Critic

Scott S. Greenberger: Executive editor of Stateline and the author of The Unexpected President: The Life and Times of Chester A. Arthur

Victoria Sample: Historic sites section chief for the state of Vermont

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired March 6, 2024.