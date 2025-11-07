The Nose looks at ‘Blue Moon’ and ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’

Blue Moon is the ninth movie directed by Richard Linklater and starring Ethan Hawke. It is written by Robert Kaplow and “inspired by” the letters of Lorenz Hart and Elizabeth Weiland. Hawke plays Hart on the night that the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Oklahoma! opens on Broadway.

And: Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is written and directed by Scott Cooper based on the book Deliver Me from Nowhere by Warren Zanes. It stars Jeremy Allen White in the title role, and it mostly tells the story of Springsteen writing and recording his 1982 album, Nebraska, and some of the material that appeared on his 1984 followup, Born in the U.S.A.

GUESTS:



Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and director of marketing at Washington Montessori School

Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

Rich Hollant: Founder and principal of CO:LAB, a hall of fame designer, and a co-partner at CENTER

Steve Metcalf: Founder and director of the Garmany concert series at the University of Hartford's Hartt School

Irene Papoulis: Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College

MUSIC FEATURED (in order):



Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.