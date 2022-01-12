The latest on COVID-19, CDC communication, and why some TV shows are putting the pandemic in the past

This hour, we discuss COVID-19: from the latest science, to communication about the virus , and its depiction on television .

Brianne Barker - Associate Professor of Biology at Drew University and a co-host on the podcast “This Week in Virology.”

- Associate Professor of Biology at Drew University and a co-host on the podcast “This Week in Virology.” Aaron Blake - Senior political reporter writing for The Fix at The Washington Post.

- Senior political reporter writing for The Fix at The Washington Post. James Poniewozik - Chief television critic for The New York Times, and author of “Audience of One: Donald Trump, Television, and the Fracturing of America.”

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

