The latest on COVID-19, CDC communication, and why some TV shows are putting the pandemic in the past
This hour, we discuss COVID-19: from the latest science, to communication about the virus, and its depiction on television.
GUESTS:
- Brianne Barker - Associate Professor of Biology at Drew University and a co-host on the podcast “This Week in Virology.”
- Aaron Blake - Senior political reporter writing for The Fix at The Washington Post.
- James Poniewozik - Chief television critic for The New York Times, and author of “Audience of One: Donald Trump, Television, and the Fracturing of America.”
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.