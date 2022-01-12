© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The latest on COVID-19, CDC communication, and why some TV shows are putting the pandemic in the past

Published January 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Wallingford Covid test and mask distribution
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
/
COVID test kits and masks are handed out to Wallingford residents in the parking lot of the Oakdale Theater on January 4, 2022. The Wallingford Health Department held the Home Covid Test Kit and N-95 Mask distribution event along with the Wallingford Fire Department. The WPD assisted with distribution. One kit per car was allowed with proof of residency.

This hour, we discuss COVID-19: from the latest science, to communication about the virus, and its depiction on television.

GUESTS:

  • Brianne Barker - Associate Professor of Biology at Drew University and a co-host on the podcast “This Week in Virology.”
  • Aaron Blake - Senior political reporter writing for The Fix at The Washington Post. 
  • James Poniewozik - Chief television critic for The New York Times, and author of “Audience of One: Donald Trump, Television, and the Fracturing of America.”

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

