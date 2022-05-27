The Nose looks at ‘George Carlin’s American Dream’ and ‘Brigsby Bear’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is the first one to say it’s a great country, but it’s a strange culture.

George Carlin’s American Dream is a new, two-part, nearly-four-hour HBO documentary directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio. At 225 minutes, it actually runs 45 minutes shorter than Apatow’s previous HBO doc, The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.

And: Brigsby Bear is a 2017 comedy-drama written by Kevin Costello and Kyle Mooney from a story by Mooney and directed by Dave McCary. Mooney is one of four major departures from the cast of Saturday Night Live last weekend. Brigsby Bear stars Mooney, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Greg Kinnear, Andy Samberg, and Matt Walsh.

Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

