The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘George Carlin’s American Dream’ and ‘Brigsby Bear’

Published May 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Key art for Judd Apatow’s HBO documentary ‘George Carlin’s American Dream’
HBO

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is the first one to say it’s a great country, but it’s a strange culture.

George Carlin’s American Dream is a new, two-part, nearly-four-hour HBO documentary directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio. At 225 minutes, it actually runs 45 minutes shorter than Apatow’s previous HBO doc, The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.

And: Brigsby Bear is a 2017 comedy-drama written by Kevin Costello and Kyle Mooney from a story by Mooney and directed by Dave McCary. Mooney is one of four major departures from the cast of Saturday Night Live last weekend. Brigsby Bear stars Mooney, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Greg Kinnear, Andy Samberg, and Matt Walsh.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUEST:

  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
  • Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and the founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show The Nosepop cultureentertainmentcelebritiescomedyhumortelevisionmovieshistorylanguage
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
