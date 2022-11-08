‘Citizen Observers’ share their voting stories from around the state

On Election Day we do a show where we ask people across Connecticut to do a simple thing: Go vote in your town before 1 p.m. Then call us between 1 and 2 p.m. and tell us how it felt, what you saw, whom you spoke to. Say whatever you want to say about the experience of voting.

This hour we hear from Citizen Observers about their experiences at the polls.

If you vote before 1 p.m. and would like to share your experience call 888-720-9677.

GUESTS:



Lara Herscovitch : Singer-songwriter, poet, performer, advocate, former CT State Troubadour, and children’s book author

: Singer-songwriter, poet, performer, advocate, former CT State Troubadour, and children’s book author Barry Blitt : Cartoonist and illustrator for The New Yorker and other publications

: Cartoonist and illustrator for and other publications Iman James : Competitive boxer and a New Haven Public School Teacher

: Competitive boxer and a New Haven Public School Teacher Jack French : Research Associate in the Yale Program for Financial Stability at the Yale School of Management

: Research Associate in the Yale Program for Financial Stability at the Yale School of Management Charlie Barber : Nonfiction author and Writer in Residence at Wesleyan University

: Nonfiction author and Writer in Residence at Wesleyan University Susan Clinard: Owner of Clinard Sculpture Studio

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.