The Colin McEnroe Show

Brainwashing: From the Korean War to cults to today

Published December 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
The term “brainwashing” has been used throughout history by scientists, politicians, and journalists, as well as in movies and literature.

This hour: a look at the history and science of brainwashing.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired April 20, 2022.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show historypsychologyhuman behaviorpop culture
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
