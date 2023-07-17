The new normal of UFOs, UAPs, and the search for extraterrestrial life

This hour we get an update on the latest in the American conversation about the search for extraterrestrial life. This includes a conversation with journalist Leslie Kean, a check-in with the director of MUFON CT, and a discussion with astrophysicist Adam Frank about what we miss in space when we're focused on the objects we find here on earth.

GUESTS:



Leslie Kean : Investigative journalist and author of UFOs: Generals, Pilots and Government Officials Go on the Record

: Investigative journalist and author of Michael Panicello : State Director of Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Connecticut Chapter

: State Director of Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Connecticut Chapter Adam Frank: The Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at The University of Rochester. He is the author of the forthcoming book The Little Book of Aliens

