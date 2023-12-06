© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From Barbra to Beyoncé: A look at the appeal of divas

By Lily Tyson
Published December 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST
Barbra Streisand performs onstage at United Center on August 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for BSB
/
Getty Images North America
Barbra Streisand performs onstage at United Center on August 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

What is a diva? And how has the term evolved? This hour is all about divas. We’ll talk about how the term emerged in the opera and moved into the popular music landscape. And we’ll take stock of the current moment for divas.

GUESTS: 

  • Myrna Reynolds: Retired singer who sang at the New York City Opera among many other places
  • Zachary Woolfe: The New York Times’ Classical Music Critic 
  • Spencer Kornhaber: Staff writer at The Atlantic, and author of the new book, On Divas: Persona, Pleasure, Power

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
