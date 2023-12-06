From Barbra to Beyoncé: A look at the appeal of divas

What is a diva? And how has the term evolved? This hour is all about divas. We’ll talk about how the term emerged in the opera and moved into the popular music landscape. And we’ll take stock of the current moment for divas.

GUESTS:



Myrna Reynolds : Retired singer who sang at the New York City Opera among many other places

: Retired singer who sang at the New York City Opera among many other places Zachary Woolfe: The New York Times ’ Classical Music Critic

’ Classical Music Critic Spencer Kornhaber: Staff writer at The Atlantic, and author of the new book, On Divas: Persona, Pleasure, Power

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.