When authenticity’s in crisis, we value it more

In honor of Merriam-Webster’s 2023 Word of the Year, we're doing a show on authenticity! What is it? Why do we care about it? And whether we're talking about historical paintings or people — how do you figure out what's authentic?

Peter Sokolowski: Editor-at-large at Merriam-Webster

George Newman: Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior at the University of Toronto

Ethan Bueno de Mesquita: Interim Dean and Sydney Stein Professor at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago

Jeffrey Taylor: Partner at New York Art Forensics and a U.S. Fulbright Scholar to Lithuania. He wrote the book, "The Art Business: Art World, Art Market."

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.