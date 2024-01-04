© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

When authenticity’s in crisis, we value it more

By Carolyn McCusker
Published January 4, 2024 at 11:22 AM EST
A studio portrait shot of a young woman wearing casual clothing, on a pink background. She is looking into the camera pouting with confidence as if she is taking a selfie.
SolStock
/
E+ / Getty Images
A studio portrait shot of a young woman wearing casual clothing, on a pink background. She is looking into the camera pouting with confidence as if she is taking a selfie.

In honor of Merriam-Webster’s 2023 Word of the Year, we're doing a show on authenticity! What is it? Why do we care about it? And whether we're talking about historical paintings or people — how do you figure out what's authentic?

GUESTS: 

  • Peter Sokolowski: Editor-at-large at Merriam-Webster
  • George Newman: Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior at the University of Toronto
  • Ethan Bueno de Mesquita: Interim Dean and Sydney Stein Professor at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago
  • Jeffrey Taylor: Partner at New York Art Forensics and a U.S. Fulbright Scholar to Lithuania. He wrote the book, “The Art Business: Art World, Art Market.”

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
