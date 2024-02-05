Did we even have a choice to do this episode about free will?

This hour, we revisit the classic debate about whether or not we have free will.

Plus: Is there anything that makes you feel like you have free will more than a "Choose Your Own Adventure" book? We revisit the series … if you choose to listen, that is.

GUESTS:



Kevin J. Mitchell: Associate Professor of Genetics and Neuroscience at Trinity College Dublin. His new book is Free Agents: How Evolution Gave Us Free Will

Associate Professor of Genetics and Neuroscience at Trinity College Dublin. His new book is Free Agents: How Evolution Gave Us Free Will Shannon Gilligan: CEO and Publisher of the “Choose Your Own Adventure” series, which has been in print for more than 40 years

SONGS:



“Can’t Help Myself” by Four Tops

“You’re Made That Way” by Mavis Staples

“Metacognition” by High School for the Recording Arts Los Angeles

“Make Your Own Kind of Music” by Cass Elliot

“Choose your own adventure (Kyle Watson Remix)” by GoldFish

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.