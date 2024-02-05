© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Did we even have a choice to do this episode about free will?

By Lily Tyson
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:02 PM EST
Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will. -Jawaharlal Nehru
Christopher Furlong
/
Getty
Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will.
-Jawaharlal Nehru

This hour, we revisit the classic debate about whether or not we have free will.

Plus: Is there anything that makes you feel like you have free will more than a "Choose Your Own Adventure" book? We revisit the series … if you choose to listen, that is.

GUESTS: 

SONGS: 

  • “Can’t Help Myself” by Four Tops
  • “You’re Made That Way” by Mavis Staples 
  • “Metacognition” by High School for the Recording Arts Los Angeles
  • “Make Your Own Kind of Music” by Cass Elliot 
  • “Choose your own adventure (Kyle Watson Remix)” by GoldFish

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode. 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson