The Colin McEnroe Show

Reverence? Rejection? Reckoning with the actions of our ancestors

By Lily Tyson
Published March 26, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
This hour, we grapple with the impact our ancestors have on our lives and what our responsibility is if they did something we disagree with.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired August 17, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
