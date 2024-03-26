Reverence? Rejection? Reckoning with the actions of our ancestors

This hour, we grapple with the impact our ancestors have on our lives and what our responsibility is if they did something we disagree with.

GUESTS:



Maud Newton: Author of Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation

Author of Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation Jenny Strauss: Great-granddaughter of Lewis Strauss

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired August 17, 2023.