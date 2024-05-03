© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

An hour with mystery writer Adrian McKinty

By Jonathan McNicol
Published May 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Adrian McKinty and Colin McEnroe on stage at the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford.
Jonathan McNicol
/
Connecticut Public
Adrian McKinty (in shorts) and Colin on stage at the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford on September 9, 2023.

Adrian McKinty is a Northern Irish writer of thrillers and mysteries probably best known for The Chain and the Sean Duffy series.

On a dark and stormy night in September, McKinty talked to Colin on stage at The Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford. It’s the first show we’ve done in front of a live audience since the before times.

This hour, a lightly edited version of that conversation.

GUEST:

  • Adrian McKinty: The author of 20 novels, including The Chain, the Michael Forsythe trilogy, and the Sean Duffy series; The Detective Up Late, the seventh Duffy novel, is out in paperback May 14

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 14, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
