How ’bout them apples?

This hour, a look at the cultural significance of the apple, from Adam and Eve to keeping the doctor away.

Plus: growing apples and the future of apples, and we compare apples and oranges.

GUESTS:



Martha Bayless: Director of folklore and public culture and a professor of English and folklore at the University of Oregon; she is also the founder of the Early English Bread Project, which studies the role of bread in early medieval English culture

David Bedford: Senior research fellow in the Department of Horticultural Science at the University of Minnesota; his team is responsible for creating the Honeycrisp, SweeTango, Zestar, and Rave apple varieties, among others

Dan Pashman: Creator and host of the The Sporkful podcast

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 7, 2023.