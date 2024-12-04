© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From a jar to a box — How we misunderstand Pandora and her legacy

By Lily Tyson
Published December 4, 2024 at 11:00 AM EST
Illustration depicting Pandora opening a box that releases into the air "greed, envy, hatred, pain, disease, hunger, poverty, war and death escaped, causing misery and chaos."
Linda Steward
/
Digital Vision Vectors via Getty Images
Pandora opens the box.

Trump’s trial. AI. Online learning. Everything’s a “Pandora's Box."

This hour, we discuss the myth and the metaphor of Pandora's Box. Plus, a look at human curiosity.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on August 29, 2024.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily Tyson
