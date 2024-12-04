From a jar to a box — How we misunderstand Pandora and her legacy

Trump’s trial. AI. Online learning. Everything’s a “Pandora's Box."

This hour, we discuss the myth and the metaphor of Pandora's Box. Plus, a look at human curiosity.

Natalie Haynes: Author of six books, including the nonfiction work Pandora’s Jar, and the novels A Thousand Ships and Stone Blind

Maria Tatar: Professor of folklore and mythology at Harvard University. Her latest book is The Heroine with 1001 Faces

Federico Rossano: Associate Professor of Cognitive Science at the University of California San Diego

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on August 29, 2024.