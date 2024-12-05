We're reading fewer books. That's not good

This hour, we're going to take stock of what it's like to read as an adult, and discuss why some Americans, including college students, are reading fewer books. We'll talk about how technology has impacted how we read. And we'll celebrate the practice of reading.

GUESTS:



Rose Horowitch: Assistant editor at The Atlantic

Maryanne Wolf: Permanent member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, and the Director of the Center for Dyslexia, Diverse Learners, and Social Justice at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is the author of books including Reader, Come Home: The Reading Brain in a Digital World

Ben Winters: Novelist, television writer and producer, comic book writer, and creator of original audio content. His most recent novel, Big Time , came out in March

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.