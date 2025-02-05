© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

It’s time to talk about the alphabet in the room

By Jonathan McNicol
Published February 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
Most of the Western world is organized by alphabetical order, which is so much more than the 26 letters that make up the alphabet.

Alphabetical order is an organizing principle that allows us to save, order, and access thousands of years of humankind’s most precious documents and ideas. Without it, we’d never know what came before us or how to pass on what’s with us. It’s ubiquitous, yet invisible in daily life.

This hour, a conversation about how we order our world and why we do it.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired January 21, 2021.

The Colin McEnroe Show
