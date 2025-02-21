© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Live from New York!’: A look at ‘Saturday Night’ and ‘SNL’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published February 21, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
This past weekend, Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary with a concert and a special.

This hour, a look at the institution SNL has become over five decades on television.

Plus, a look at Jason Reitman’s movie, Saturday Night, which tells (a version of) the story of SNL’s inception in 1975.

GUESTS:

  • Dave Itzkoff: A journalist and writer and the author of four books; his most recent is Robin
  • Maureen Lee Lenker: A senior writer at Entertainment Weekly and the author of the novel It Happened One Fight
  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on October 18, 2024.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
