The Nose looks at ‘Adolescence’ and ‘Long Bright River’

Adolescence is a four-part Netflix limited series crime drama. It is written and created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, who also stars. Adolescence “tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school.” Each hour-long (ish) episode is told in real time in one shot over one take.

And: Long Bright River is an eight-part Peacock limited series crime drama. It is created by Nikki Toscano and Liz Moore and based on Moore’s book. It stars Amanda Seyfried as a Philadelphia police officer who realizes that her own family history might be related to a series of murders.

GUESTS:



Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College, and she’s the author of The Essays Only You Can Write

Teaches writing at Trinity College, and she’s the author of Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Associate vice president for development at Connecticut Children’s

Associate vice president for development at Connecticut Children’s Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.