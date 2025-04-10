‘The Good Place’ creator Michael Schur explains how to be a good person

You know Michael Schur from the shows he’s created, like The Good Place, Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

This hour we talk with Schur about his book, How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question.

Through the conversation we discuss moral philosophy, and big moral questions like “should you return your shopping cart to the cart corral?”

GUEST:



Michael Schur: TV writer and producer and the author of How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 3, 2022.

