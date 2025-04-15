The echoes of the Red Scare can be heard today

This hour we talk about the history of the Second Red Scare, a period also known as McCarthyism.

We learn about why the Scare took off in the United States, its impact, and how it eventually fizzled out. Plus, we’ll look at the parallels and throughlines between that time period and our current moment.

And, a look at how the Second Red Scare impacted Hollywood, and how it, in turn, was reflected back through the movies.

GUESTS:



Clay Risen: Reporter and editor at The New York Times , and the author of Red Scare: Blacklists, McCarthyism, and the Making of Modern America

Reporter and editor at , and the author of Ann Hornaday: The Washington Post's Senior Film Critic. She is the author of Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

