The Colin McEnroe Show

The echoes of the Red Scare can be heard today

Published April 15, 2025 at 1:51 PM EDT
Roy Cohn (l) and Senator Joseph R. McCarthy (r) during the McCarthy investigations, trying to prove the existence of Communist subversion in high government circles.
Bettmann Archive
/
Getty Images
Roy Cohn (l) and Senator Joseph R. McCarthy (r) during the McCarthy investigations, trying to prove the existence of Communist subversion in high government circles. The result of these hearings was that McCarthy was officially censured for unbecoming conduct by his Senate colleagues; thus, ending the era of McCarthyism.

This hour we talk about the history of the Second Red Scare, a period also known as McCarthyism.

We learn about why the Scare took off in the United States, its impact, and how it eventually fizzled out. Plus, we’ll look at the parallels and throughlines between that time period and our current moment.

And, a look at how the Second Red Scare impacted Hollywood, and how it, in turn, was reflected back through the movies.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

