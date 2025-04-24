© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

What the world needs now: The chemistry of Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick

By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 24, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
The full ensemble (from left): Matt DeChamplain, Steve Metcalf, Molly Sayles, Colin, Latanya Farrell, Lou Bocciarelli, and Atla DeChamplain recorded live at Watkinson School in Hartford on April 2, 2025.
1 of 7  — Bacharach and Warwick at Watkinson — the ensemble
The full ensemble (from left): Matt DeChamplain, Steve Metcalf, Molly Sayles, Colin, Latanya Farrell, Lou Bocciarelli, and Atla DeChamplain recorded live at Watkinson School in Hartford on April 2, 2025.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public
Latanya Farrell on vocals during soundcheck at Watkinson School in Hartford on April 2, 2025.
2 of 7  — Bacharach and Warwick at Watkinson — Latanya Farrell
Latanya Farrell on vocals during soundcheck at Watkinson School in Hartford on April 2, 2025.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public
Atla DeChamplain on vocals, Matt DeChamplain on piano, and Molly Sayles on drums recorded live at Watkinson School in Hartford on April 2, 2025.
3 of 7  — Bacharach and Warwick at Watkinson — Atla DeChamplain, Matt DeChamplain, Molly Sayles
Atla DeChamplain on vocals, Matt DeChamplain on piano, and Molly Sayles on drums recorded live at Watkinson School in Hartford on April 2, 2025.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public
Colin on vocals during soundcheck at Watkinson School in Hartford on April 2, 2025.
4 of 7  — Bacharach and Warwick at Watkinson — Colin
Colin on vocals during soundcheck at Watkinson School in Hartford on April 2, 2025.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public
Latanya Farrell and Atla DeChamplain on vocals during soundcheck at Watkinson School in Hartford on April 2, 2025.
5 of 7  — Bacharach and Warwick at Watkinson — Latanya Farrell, Atla DeChamplain
Latanya Farrell and Atla DeChamplain on vocals during soundcheck at Watkinson School in Hartford on April 2, 2025.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public
Lou Bocciarelli on bass and Atla DeChamplain on vocals during soundcheck at Watkinson School in Hartford on April 2, 2025.
6 of 7  — Bacharach and Warwick at Watkinson — Lou Bocciarelli, Atla DeChamplain
Lou Bocciarelli on bass and Atla DeChamplain on vocals during soundcheck at Watkinson School in Hartford on April 2, 2025.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public
Steve Metcalf on piano, Colin on vocals, and Molly Sayles on drums during soundcheck at Watkinson School in Hartford on April 2, 2025.
7 of 7  — Bacharach and Warwick at Watkinson — Steve Metcalf, Colin, Molly Sayles
Steve Metcalf on piano, Colin on vocals, and Molly Sayles on drums during soundcheck at Watkinson School in Hartford on April 2, 2025.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public

This hour, it’s our show on the relationship and chemistry between Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick (and the lyricist Hal David) recorded live onstage at Watkinson School in Hartford.

It’s an hour of music, conversation, and demonstrations of how GPS can help you find the way to San Jose.

GUESTS:

  • Lou Bocciarelli: Bass
  • Atla DeChamplain: Vocals, Atla & Matt
  • Matt DeChamplain: Piano, Atla & Matt
  • Latanya Farrell: Vocals
  • Steve Metcalf: Piano
  • Molly Sayles: Drums

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Maegn Boone, Meg Dalton, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Megan Fitzgerald, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol