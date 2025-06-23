Bear attacks CT man defending dog on his property

A bear attacked a man in North Canaan Monday morning, environmental officials say.

The incident occurred before 6 a.m. when a man “came between the bear and his dog, with cubs present, on his property,” according to James Fowler with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The man sustained minor injuries, described as scratches to the chest. He declined medical treatment. The dog was reportedly unharmed.

The location of the bear was not immediately known. DEEP’s wildlife division and EnCon Police are investigating.

Monday’s incident in North Canaan – a small town at the intersection of Route 44 and Route 7 in Litchfield County in northwest Connecticut – comes as the bear population continues to grow in the state, state officials said.

Over the last three years, sows with cubs have been reported in 117 different municipalities. Last year, Connecticut officials reported two bear attacks on humans.

Lawmakers in 2025 again failed to take action on a push to allow for a bear hunting season in the state.

Biologists have argued that a limited hunt, which is allowed in neighboring Massachusetts and New York, would help to deter human-bear interactions.

Opponents of a hunting season say the state needs to do more to promote non-lethal methods of bear deterrence, including bear-proof trash cans and raising awareness about unsecured food sources such as fully-stocked birdfeeders, pet food, grills and backyard chickens.

Fowler says Monday it is “imperative” for Connecticut residents to manage all of those food sources.

“Bears that access human-associated food often become food-conditioned and lose their natural fear of people, which can lead to increased risks and property damage,” Fowler said via email.

“Residents with pets or walking dogs in areas with known bear activity should also maintain high awareness of their surroundings,” Fowler said. “Carrying a bear deterrent, such as a bear whistle or bear spray, is recommended and we advise owners to keep their pets leashed, at all times, while on walks.”