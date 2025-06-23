© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bear attacks CT man defending dog on his property

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published June 23, 2025 at 12:57 PM EDT
Kathleen Reeder Wildlife Photography
/
Getty Images
A bear attacked a man in North Canaan Monday morning, when a man “came between the bear and his dog, with cubs present, on his property,” according to James Fowler with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

A bear attacked a man in North Canaan Monday morning, environmental officials say.

The incident occurred before 6 a.m. when a man “came between the bear and his dog, with cubs present, on his property,” according to James Fowler with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The man sustained minor injuries, described as scratches to the chest. He declined medical treatment. The dog was reportedly unharmed.

The location of the bear was not immediately known. DEEP’s wildlife division and EnCon Police are investigating.

Monday’s incident in North Canaan – a small town at the intersection of Route 44 and Route 7 in Litchfield County in northwest Connecticut – comes as the bear population continues to grow in the state, state officials said.

Over the last three years, sows with cubs have been reported in 117 different municipalities. Last year, Connecticut officials reported two bear attacks on humans.

Lawmakers in 2025 again failed to take action on a push to allow for a bear hunting season in the state.

Biologists have argued that a limited hunt, which is allowed in neighboring Massachusetts and New York, would help to deter human-bear interactions.

Opponents of a hunting season say the state needs to do more to promote non-lethal methods of bear deterrence, including bear-proof trash cans and raising awareness about unsecured food sources such as fully-stocked birdfeeders, pet food, grills and backyard chickens.

Fowler says Monday it is “imperative” for Connecticut residents to manage all of those food sources.

“Bears that access human-associated food often become food-conditioned and lose their natural fear of people, which can lead to increased risks and property damage,” Fowler said via email.

“Residents with pets or walking dogs in areas with known bear activity should also maintain high awareness of their surroundings,” Fowler said. “Carrying a bear deterrent, such as a bear whistle or bear spray, is recommended and we advise owners to keep their pets leashed, at all times, while on walks.”
Tags
News Latest News
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.