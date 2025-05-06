© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

O Romeo (and Juliet): The lasting appeal of Shakespeare’s tragedy

By Lily Tyson
Published May 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
From left: Carman Lacivita, David Sterling Brown, Melia Bensussen, and Colin on the 'Romeo and Juliet' set designed by Christopher and Justin Swader at Hartford Stage on April 29, 2025.
From left: Carman Lacivita, David Sterling Brown, Melia Bensussen, and Colin on the ’Romeo and Juliet’ set designed by Christopher and Justin Swader at Hartford Stage on April 29, 2025.
Director Melia Bensussen recorded live at Hartford Stage on April 29, 2025.
Shakespeare scholar David Sterling Brown recorded live at Hartford Stage on April 29, 2025.
Actor Carman Lacivita recorded live at Hartford Stage on April 29, 2025.
Colin — and his hat — recorded live at Hartford Stage on April 29, 2025.
Shakespeare’s tragedy about two star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet, has appealed to audiences for centuries. It’s been adapted countless times for stage and screen. And it’s in Hartford for the next few weeks.

From the set of Romeo and Juliet at Hartford Stage, and in front of a live audience, we talk with experts exploring the play and its legacy.

GUESTS: 

  • David Sterling Brown: Associate professor of English at Trinity College; he is the author of Shakespeare’s White Others and a development associate and scholar in residence for the American Globe Center, and he is on the curatorial team for Claudia Rankine’s The Racial Imaginary Institute
  • Melia Bensussen: Hartford Stage’s artistic director
  • Carman Lacivita: Actor who is currently playing Friar Laurence in Hartford Stage’s production of Romeo and Juliet; he is a recipient of the Bayfield Award — given to the best performance of Shakespeare in the New York Metropolitan Area

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Hartford Stage is a current sponsor of Connecticut Public.

Colin McEnroe, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Megan Fitzgerald, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show. Thank you to the staff and volunteers at the Hartford Stage, including Lucas Clopton, Wesley McCabe-Schroeder, Lindsay Abrams, Zoe Golub-Sass, Jennifer Levine, Todd Brandt, and the volunteer ushers.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
