Are you still the you that you used to be? And other questions of self-continuity

Are you the same person, today, that you were when you were a little kid? Are you the same person, right now, that you will be in the last years of your life?

When Scotty beams folks up, are the people arriving back on the Enterprise really the same people who were down on the surface of whatever alien planet? In a movie like Mickey 17, is the 16th cloned Mickey really the same person as the original, first Mickey?

This hour, a look at the age-old philosophical concept of continuity of self.

GUESTS:



Edward Ashton: The author of six novels, including Mickey7 , which has been adapted as the movie Mickey 17

Associate professor of philosophy at the University of Chicago Hal Hershfield: Professor of marketing and behavioral decision making at UCLA and one of the authors of MIT’s Future You project

