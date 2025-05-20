© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Why ticks are on the rise and how humans are fighting back

By Carolyn McCusker
Published May 19, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
A close-up of someone using tweezers to remove a tick sucking blood in a human.
RB Komar
/
Getty Images

You may have heard that tick borne diseases are on the rise. But don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. This hour, we’re taking you through three ways to defeat ticks. From tick-immune blood, to a tick-destroying robot and tried-and-true tweezers, this show is not for arachnids who are faint of heart.

GUESTS:

  • Rick Ostfeld: Distinguished senior scientist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies
  • Holly Gaff: Professor of Biological Sciences at Old Dominion University 
  • Jen Wegner: Associate curator of the Egyptian section at the Penn Museum
  • Birnur Aral: Executive Director of the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show, which originally aired on August 31, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
