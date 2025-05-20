Why ticks are on the rise and how humans are fighting back

You may have heard that tick borne diseases are on the rise. But don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. This hour, we’re taking you through three ways to defeat ticks. From tick-immune blood, to a tick-destroying robot and tried-and-true tweezers, this show is not for arachnids who are faint of heart.

Rick Ostfeld: Distinguished senior scientist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies

Distinguished senior scientist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies Holly Gaff: Professor of Biological Sciences at Old Dominion University

Professor of Biological Sciences at Old Dominion University Jen Wegner: Associate curator of the Egyptian section at the Penn Museum

Associate curator of the Egyptian section at the Penn Museum Birnur Aral: Executive Director of the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show, which originally aired on August 31, 2023.