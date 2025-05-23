© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

We can never escape The Rock: A look at Alcatraz

By Jonathan McNicol
Published May 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
San Francisco Bay and Alcatraz Island, as photographed in 2018.
1 of 2  — San Francisco Bay and Alcatraz Island
San Francisco Bay and Alcatraz Island, as photographed in 2018.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public
The former United States Penitentiary, Alcatraz Island, at the peak of the island, as photographed in 2018.
2 of 2  — Alcatraz Island
The former United States Penitentiary, Alcatraz Island, at the peak of the island, as photographed in 2018.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public

President Trump has instructed his administration to work toward rebuilding and reopening the notorious maximum security prison on Alcatraz Island.

But why? One theory has it that it’s because the Clint Eastwood movie Escape from Alcatraz aired on South Florida’s PBS station, Mar-a-Lago’s PBS station, on the day the president announced the plan.

As ridiculous as that is or would be, it kind of illustrates a larger point: When Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary closed in March, 1963, there were already more than a dozen movies about the prison. In the more than 60 years since it closed, Hollywood has made more than a dozen more.

Alcatraz, for pretty much its entire history, has held an outsized place in the American imagination and culture.

This hour: the past, present, and future (?) of Alcatraz.

GUESTS:

  • Shawna Chen: A reporter with Axios San Francisco
  • Jeff Himmelman: Author of Yours in Truth: A Personal Portrait of Ben Bradlee, Legendary Editor of The Washington Post; he is currently working on a book about Alcatraz

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
