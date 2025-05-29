© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The humble fly

By Jonathan McNicol
Published May 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Macro of a colorful garden fly.
Amith Nag Photography/Getty Images
/
Moment RF

There are thought to be about 17 million living flies for every human alive on Earth.

They’re predators and parasites and pests, but they’re pollinators too. They help us solve crimes, heal wounds, and understand genetics and evolution. And they literally help at least one artist paint his paintings.

Also this hour: A look at David Cronenberg’s 1986 remake of, you guessed it: The Fly.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired August 19, 2021.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
