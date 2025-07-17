‘Murder in the Dollhouse’: Jennifer Dulos and our fascination with true crime

On the morning of May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos dropped her kids off at New Canaan Country School. And then minutes later, she vanished.

Her presumed murder quickly became a national story.

This hour, Wall Street Journal columnist Rich Cohen joins us to talk about his new book, Murder in the Dollhouse: The Jennifer Dulos Story.

Plus: a look at our ongoing obsession with these true crime stories.

GUESTS:



Rich Cohen: Writer at large at Air Mail and a columnist at The Wall Street Journal ; his new book is Murder in the Dollhouse

Writer at large at and a columnist at ; his new book is Bethany Usher: A journalist and academic and the author of Journalism and Crime

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.