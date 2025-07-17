© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Murder in the Dollhouse’: Jennifer Dulos and our fascination with true crime

By Jonathan McNicol
Published July 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
FILE: An FBI Evidence Response Team combs a heavily wooded area in Waveny Park in New Canaan, Ct., on Monday afternoon, June 3, 2019. Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother of five Jennifer Farber Dulos, has been charged in connection with the investigation into her disappearance and was arraigned on Monday morning.
Patrick Raycraft
/
Tribune News Service / Getty Images
An FBI evidence response team searches a heavily wooded area in Waveny Park in New Canaan, Connecticut, on June 3, 2019, 11 days after Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

On the morning of May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos dropped her kids off at New Canaan Country School. And then minutes later, she vanished.

Her presumed murder quickly became a national story.

This hour, Wall Street Journal columnist Rich Cohen joins us to talk about his new book, Murder in the Dollhouse: The Jennifer Dulos Story.

Plus: a look at our ongoing obsession with these true crime stories.

GUESTS:

  • Rich Cohen: Writer at large at Air Mail and a columnist at The Wall Street Journal; his new book is Murder in the Dollhouse
  • Bethany Usher: A journalist and academic and the author of Journalism and Crime

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
