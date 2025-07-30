© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

‘A most confounding affliction’: A look at headaches

By Jonathan McNicol
Published July 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Listen live Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Headache symptoms can strike sufferers without warning, disabling them for even days at a time.

There have been nearly 4,000 years of documented headache disorders — and virtually everyone has had headaches — yet their underlying neurological cause is still unknown.

This hour, a look at the long history of headaches and the current science around and treatments for headaches. Plus: headaches in our literature and popular culture.

GUESTS:

This show was produced with Isaac Moss.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
